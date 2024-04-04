Brighton Head Coach Uncertain About Future

The Brighton head coach is uncertain about his future and wants to discuss long-term plans with the club owner before committing to a new deal. He has been linked to other coaching jobs , but his current situation is not terrible as he is still the manager of a well-run club .

His comments on transfers and the club's operations make for interesting listening.

Brighton Head Coach Future Long-Term Plans Deal Club Owner Coaching Jobs Manager Well-Run Club Transfers Club Operations

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England women's head coach Mitchell wants quicker play in Six NationsThe New Zealander took over as England women's head coach during their last autumn, but is tackling his first Women's Six Nations. A proper camp in the build-up to England's opening game against Italy in Parma on Sunday has given Mitchell time to get across a fresh style of play.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

England head coach wants 'consistent training base'England women want Pennyhill Park to become their 'consistent training base', says head coach John Mitchell.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Michigan hiring Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May as next head coach: SourceMay, who grew up in Bloomington, Ind., and worked as a Hoosiers student manager for four years under Bob Knight, spent six seasons at FAU.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal head coach says club always evaluating despite inconsistent seasonArsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall admits Arsenal have had 'a very inconsistent season', but says it's important to stay constructive and evaluate in order to change that.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Barcelona head coach Xavi to serve two-game ban after Atletico Madrid red cardBarcelona head coach Xavi will serve a two-match suspension after his red card against Atletico Madrid. The former Spain international was sent off in the first-half the 3-0 La Liga win at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Gary Rowett close to Birmingham return as interim head coachGary Rowett is close to returning to Birmingham City as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. He would become the sixth separate person to take charge of Birmingham this season. Rowett is in advanced talks over the role and both parties are confident he will take the post until the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »