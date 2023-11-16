Brighton CEO Prepared for Possible Departure of Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton CEO Paul Barber has revealed that the club is “prepared” for the departure of Roberto De Zerbi, who’s been linked with a host of top European clubs since joining the Seagulls. De Zerbi replaced Graham Potter, who joined Chelsea, in September 2022 and took Brighton to the Europa League in his debut season at the Amex, earning rave reviews for the attractive football his side plays.

The 44-year-old has been linked with AC Milan and Napoli in Serie A as a result, while he’s also been tipped as a possible replacement for football correspondent Ben Jacobs at the 2023 Soccerex event in Miami, revealed the challenges of keeping players, coaches and other staff at Brighton, explaining that the club has to always “prepare” for them being poached by bigger clubs. “Good players and good staff will always be looked at by competitors, and we’re prepared for that, we’re realistic about that and we try to plan for those eventualities,” Barber sai

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: F365 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_TİMES: Aberdeen CEO Apologizes for Ticket Sales ControversyAberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows has apologized to supporters after backlash over ticket sales for their upcoming League Cup final with Rangers. The Dons will only be allocated up to 19,500 seats for the December 17 showpiece, while Rangers will receive about 25,000 tickets.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Manchester United CEO to leave as club sells minority stake to billionaireThe chief executive of Manchester United Football Club is to leave after just two years in the job as its owners finalise the sale of a minority stake to the petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe 👇

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Gordon Ramsay seen in Las Vegas after becoming a dad for the sixth timeGordon Ramsay, 57, was spotted in Las Vegas with Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of the Formula One group, after his wife Tana gave birth to their sixth child. The two were attending the media day ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

TIME: Inside COP28’s Big ‘Experiment’: What Happens When You Put a Fossil Fuel Exec in Charge of Solving Climate ChangeSultan Al Jaber, the CEO of the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned oil company and the head of the coming U.N. climate conference, is in charge of solving climate change. This raises questions about the effectiveness of COP28 and the role of fossil fuel executives in addressing the issue.

Source: TIME | Read more »

THEREGİSTER: Tech Titans Discuss Copyright Infringement at House of Lords CommitteeOpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces that the company will cover legal costs for copyright infringement suits instead of removing material from training sets. Microsoft's director of public policy, Owen Larter, emphasizes the need for a framework to protect copyrighted material.

Source: TheRegister | Read more »

F365: Premier League Managers Safe Despite International BreakDespite the third international break of the season, no Premier League manager has lost his job yet. Most clubs expected to do well are performing, while those expected to do badly are obliging. The lack of pressure on managers and chairmen is evident.

Source: F365 | Read more »