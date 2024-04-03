Brighton boss De Zerbi hints at staying amid Bayern Munich speculation

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has dropped a hint he will stay at the club beyond this season amid speculation around his future. The Italian is a leading candidate for the Bayern Munich managerial job, according to Sky Germany. Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands De Zerbi is not one of the leading candidates to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss.

De Zerbi cast doubt over his Brighton future last week by refusing to commit to the Seagulls for next season and revealed he wants to have talks with club owner Tony Bloom about his next steps. But following Wednesday's goalless draw at Brentford, De Zerbi spoke about wanting to keep striker Joao Pedro next season and praised Brighton's deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber, who on Tuesday extended his contract to 2030. De Zerbi also revisited comments he made surrounding his future last week. He said in his post-match press conference: 'My ambition is the same as my players and my fans.

