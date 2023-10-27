Bridgnorth sixth form: New attempt to continue town's provision

BBC News, West MidlandsThe college is in discussion with the town's two secondary schools, Oldbury Wells and Bridgnorth Endowed.

Oldbury Wells plans to close its sixth form in 2025 while Bridgnorth Endowed has already closed its provision.Image caption,Oldbury Wells head Lee Tristham said he was "thrilled" at the possibilities. He added that the scheme had "the potential to offer a much wider and broader offer for the town".

Mr Tristham told parents the school is pushing ahead with the planned closure, and expects the Department for Education to reach its conclusion by the end of the year. A found concerns about transport, especially for students in rural areas who would face "potential increased complexity and cost" getting to colleges.took the decision to close its sixth form headtopics.com

five years ago, saying at the time that most students preferred to continue their education in other towns like Shrewsbury and Stourbridge. Its head Michael Penn said the latest plan could "support young people and their families directly within the community".Telford College launched plans to develop sixth form services in its home town earlier this monthin the town's Station Quarter development. The new A-level centre, featuring several brand new courses, is due to be open from September 2025.

The college said it would allow it to develop both its A-level provision and make more space for engineering, automotive and construction courses at its Haybridge campus.

