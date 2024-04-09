Head Topics

Bridget Jones 4 Confirmed with Zellweger and Grant Returning

The fourth instalment of the Bridget Jones franchise, titled Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, has been officially confirmed. Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant will reprise their iconic roles as Bridget Jones and Daniel Cleaver. The movie will begin filming in May and will also feature Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Leo Woodall. The film will be directed by Michael Morris and based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Helen Fielding.

The fourth instalment in the acclaimed franchise - based on the books by Helen Fielding - will be titled Bridget Jones : Mad About The Boy - with Zellweger returning as the witty singleton, alongside Grant as loverat Daniel Cleaver . The Mail On Sunday confirmed the movie will begin filming in May.

Emma Thompson - who played Doctor Rawlings in 2016's Bridget Jones’s Baby is also back, with Chiwetel Ejiofor and White Lotus and One Day star Leo Woodall also set to star, per THR. To Leslie director Michael Morris will helm the film - based on the 2013 novel of the same name, with the film's script penned by author Fielding. It is not known if Mark Darcy actor Colin Firth will appear in any capacity - his character was revealed to have been killed off in the novel - with Mad About The Boy following Jones as a single mother of two navigating the dating scene, apps, and an age-gap romance

