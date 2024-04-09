Bridget Jones 4 Confirmed with Zellweger and Grant Returning

Bridget Jones 4 has been officially confirmed - with Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant set to reprise their iconic roles. The fourth instalment in the acclaimed franchise - based on the books by Helen Fielding - will be titled Bridget Jones : Mad About The Boy - with Zellweger returning as the witty singleton, alongside Grant as loverat Daniel Cleaver . The Mail On Sunday confirmed the movie will begin filming in May.

Emma Thompson - who played Doctor Rawlings in 2016's Bridget Jones’s Baby is also back, with Chiwetel Ejiofor and White Lotus and One Day star Leo Woodall also set to star, per THR. To Leslie director Michael Morris will helm the film - based on the 2013 novel of the same name, with the film's script penned by author Fielding. It is not known if Mark Darcy actor Colin Firth will appear in any capacity - his character was revealed to have been killed off in the novel - with Mad About The Boy following Jones as a single mother of two navigating the dating scene, apps, and an age-gap romance

