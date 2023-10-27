Bridget Fonda pictured after husband Danny Elfman accused of sexual abuse

Bridget Fonda has been pictured for the first time after her husband Danny Elfman was accused of sexual abuse by a second woman in a new lawsuit. The former Hollywood star, who is known for her roles in Single White Female and Jackie Brown, was spotted visiting a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday. She wore a Mickey Mouse shirt, black trousers, and trainers as she strolled about with cups in her gloved hand. Bridget, 59, who retired from acting in 2002, also had a purse slung over her shoulder. It comes following new claims of sexual abuse leveled at her husband of 20 years. Stepping out: Bridget Fonda has been pictured for the first time after her husband Danny Elfman was accused of sexual abuse by a second woman in a new lawsuit Elfman, 70, who married Bridget in 2003, is accused of sexually abusing a Maryland woman from 1997 to 2002, via The Hollywood Reporter. The unidentified woman, only known as Jane Doe XX, is suing Elfman and his company, Musica de la Muerta, for sexual assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment and negligence.' Elfman's spokesperson said in a statement, 'The allegations of misconduct made against Mr. Elfman are baseless and absurd. His legal team is assessing all options and he will vigorously defend these claims in cour Read more:

DailyMailUK »

Bridget Fonda pictured after husband Danny Elfman accused of sexual abuseBridget Fonda has been seen in public for the first time since her husband Danny Elfman was accused of sexual abuse by a second woman. The accusations include sexual assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment, and negligence. Elfman's spokesperson denies the allegations and states that they will be defended in court. Read more ⮕

Bridget Fonda pictured after husband Danny Elfman accused of sexual abuseBridget Fonda has been pictured for the first time after her husband Danny Elfman was accused of sexual abuse by a second woman in a new lawsuit. She wore a Mickey Mouse shirt, black trousers, and trainers as she strolled about with cups in her gloved hand. Bridget, 59, who retired from acting in 2002, also had a purse slung over her shoulder. It comes following new claims of sexual abuse leveled at her husband of 20 years. Read more ⮕

Bridget Fonda pictured after husband Danny Elfman accused of sexual abuseBridget Fonda has been pictured for the first time after her husband Danny Elfman was accused of sexual abuse by a second woman in a new lawsuit. The former Hollywood star, who is known for her roles in Single White Female and Jackie Brown, was spotted visiting a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Danny Malin shares his heartbreak as his Steph's Packed Lunch 'family' axed from Channel 4Rate My Takeaway star Danny Mei Lan Malin shares his sadness as Steph’s Packed Lunch comes to an end, in this exclusive column for the YEP. Read more ⮕

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl prepares for 'tough race' ahead in order to save Owls' seasonSHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY boss Danny Rohl admits his team are in a tough race right through until the end of the season as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship. Read more ⮕

Plymouth Argyle 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Owls boss Danny Rohl gets insight into the size of the job aheadSHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table as their winless start to the season continued at Plymouth Argyle. Read more ⮕