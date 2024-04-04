Bridgerton Actress Ruby Barker Shares Horrific Video of Breaking Her Arm While Bouldering

Bridgerton actress Ruby Barker shared a horrific video of herself falling and breaking her arm while bouldering at a climbing centre . Ruby, 27, who played Marina Thompson in the first series of the modernised period drama, shared the shocking moment on Instagram on Wednesday night. The actress has been concentrating on her fitness after struggling with her mental health and revealed to fans she had diagnosed with Bipolar disorder just one day before her fall.

Ruby attended Last Sun Dance climbing and fitness gym in Leeds, to go bouldering - climbing without being attached to a rope or harness which is normal practise. But during one of her climbs, she lost her grip and went tumbling to the ground - where she landed on her ar

