Bridge Collapse in Baltimore After Cargo Ship Collision

Authorities in Baltimore are still urgently trying to re-open shipping lanes after the collapse of a bridge that was struck by a cargo vessel. ITV News US Correspondent Dan Rivers reportsand crumbled into the sea has spoke of his relief at escaping unharmed. Last week, Larry DeSantis was driving over the Francis Scott Key Bridge to work - the same journey he has made for 17 years.

But seconds after he made it to the other side, a 948-foot long cargo ship smashed into the structure, causing it to plummet into the water. Authorities believe six workers plunged to their deaths in the collapse, including two whose bodies were recovered last week.Credit: ITV News Mr DeSantis told ITV News: "It could have been me. I might not be talking to you right now or anybody."It felt real eerie, something didn't seem right. "Those poor workers, you know, their families it's hard, I'm probably one of the last people to have seen the

