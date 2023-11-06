HEAD TOPICS

Bride Falls into Sea on Wedding Day as Storm Hits Cornwall

A wedding photographer has captured the moment a bride, celebrating her big day as Storm Ciaran started to hit the country, fell into the sea in Cornwall. Kathy and Jim from Birmingham decided to elope to the coast rather than have a big wedding with dozens of guests and family members. The couple had been staying at Pengersick Castle in Praa Sands for their wedding and got a soaking when a wave swamped them as they strolled in the foam. from Falmouth took the pair to the beach after getting aerial shots of the couple walking along the tide line.He also captured the moment the bride took a tumble. Kathy can be seen losing her balance as bigger waves batter the beach, leaving her soaked. Tom said: "Kathy and Jim came down to Cornwall for a romantic adventure and I drove them around to all these amazing locations and they had a lot of fun. "I acted as their guide on the day. We got the drone out and took some shots and then I joined them on the beach at the Hendra end of Praa Sands where it's quieter and more rugged. Tom added: ''It was before Storm Ciaran arrived in full so it was a bit windy and I didn't take them to some of my favourite locations on rocks as it was a bit too dangerous but they had a lot of fun on the beach and in the sea."

