Bride Falls into Sea on Wedding Day as Storm Hits Cornwall

A wedding photographer captured the moment a bride fell into the sea in Cornwall while celebrating her big day as Storm Ciaran hit the country. The couple had chosen to elope to the coast instead of having a large wedding. They were staying at Pengersick Castle in Praa Sands when they got soaked by a wave while walking along the beach. The photographer had taken aerial shots of the couple before joining them on the beach.

