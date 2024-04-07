Brexiter Paul Scully warns Tories against replacing PM

Paul Scully , an ardent Brexiter sacked by Sunak , says voters will think the party has 'lost its marbles' if it replaces the PM particularly if the Tories lose Andy Street and Ben Houchen , their high profile mayors, but says deposing Sunak would be ‘mad’. “If we start changing the leader now I can’t think what the public would think…They would think we’ve lost our marbles.

” Scully has no reason to love the prime minister who sacked him from his ministerial positions last November and did little to help his subsequent bid to become the Tories’ mayoral candidate for London’s mayor. Scully served as Minister for London from February 2020 and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Tech and the Digital Economy from October 2022. But having announced his decision to stand down as an MP last month Scully has opted to tell his party a few home truths – particularly about the dangers of speaking to an ever diminishing audience and in-fightin

