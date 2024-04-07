Brexit-inspired campaign for Cape province independence gains traction

A Brexit -inspired campaign for one of South Africa ’s richest provinces to declare independence from the Rainbow Nation is gaining traction – and it’s thanks to a Nigel Farage -loving Briton . The Cape independence movement seeks the secession of Western Cape province, the area including Cape Town and the winelands where the first Dutch settlers arrived in the 17th century, beginning hundreds of years of colonialism.

Brexit Campaign Cape Province Independence South Africa Rainbow Nation Nigel Farage Briton Western Cape Cape Town Winelands Dutch Settlers Colonialism

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Brexit-loving Briton leading the push for South Africa’s whitest province to secedeDan Craig leads the Referendum Party, calling for Cape province to gain independence. It's not going down very well in the Rainbow Nation

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Map shows where 25 flood warnings are in place across the UKFloods are expected throughout parts of the south and south-west of England.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Dolphin stranded on Cape Cod released after stay at new rescue facilityA dolphin rescued in Brewster, Massachusetts, was released successfully after being treated at the Dolphin Rescue Center in Orleans, according to IFAW

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Meghan Markle flies under the radar in most unexpected designer capePrince Harry's wife swapped out her usual go-to fitted styles for something bolder

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

20 years of the Cape Epic20 years of the Cape Epic

Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »

Sneak Peek: New Lighter DT Swiss XRC 1200 Carbon XC Wheels at Cape Epic under CanyonCatch a sneak peek at new, even lighter carbon 2025 DT Swiss XRC 1200 Spline XC wheels that you can only buy on a Canyon Lux WC…

Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »