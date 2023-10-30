May 29, 2021 is a special date for and . Brentford earned promotion to the top flight by beating in the play-off final, and Chelsea were crowned European champions Brentford have spent around £130million (now $158m) on transfers since then to try to build a squad capable of thriving in the while Chelsea’s spending has surged past £1bn under new ownership.

Tactical statistician Bernardo Cueva dropped the ball when Chelsea were awarded another free kick instead of handing it to Jesus Perez, Pochettino’s assistant. Perez reacted angrily and was sent off while Cueva picked up a yellow card. Ajer screamed “I love it, Mads” when Roerslev ushered the ball out of play under pressure from Sterling. Brentford kept their discipline as their opponents became increasingly erratic and the crowd grew tense.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: The Athletic UK »

Chelsea savagely trolled by Brentford after Blees clinch third straight Premier League win at Stamford Bridge Brentford mocked Chelsea after picking up their third straight Premier League win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge . Read more ⮕

Chelsea Manager Pochettino Unhappy with Home Form After Loss to Brentford Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino expresses dissatisfaction with his team's poor home form as they suffer a 2-0 defeat to Brentford . Chelsea have won only one of their last 13 home Premier League matches, prompting the need for a change in dynamics and more consistency. Brentford becomes the first team in Premier League history to win their first three games against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge , surpassing the combined league wins of the two most recent Chelsea managers. Pochettino emphasizes the need for better finishing and clinicality in the final third. Read more ⮕

'Master flop', 'just useless' - Chelsea fans shred Jackson after display v BrentfordCasemiro's poor form and injury absence have led to criticism from fans and pundits. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances this season. Read more ⮕

'Master flop', 'just useless' - Chelsea fans shred Jackson after display v BrentfordThiago Silva can continue playing at Chelsea despite his age, says the club. He has been a key player since 2020, winning the Champions League in his first season. Silva has played every minute of all nine Premier League games this season and has made 126 appearances for Chelsea in total. His future plans are uncertain, but his performances show that he can still compete in the Premier League. Read more ⮕

Arsene Wenger Criticizes Chelsea's Performance in Loss to BrentfordFormer Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that Chelsea lacked pace and ideas in their 2-0 defeat against Brentford . He questions whether the players are overrated or if the team's confidence is low. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino admits that their failure to score and conceding a poor goal contributed to their loss. Read more ⮕

Brentford punish wasteful ChelseaEthan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo score as Brentford hold on for their third Premier League win of the season. Read more ⮕