Brennan Johnson to Face Former Club Nottingham Forest

Wales international Brennan Johnson , who recently scored in Tottenham 's draw against West Ham, will face his former club Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Johnson has impressed manager Postecoglou with his performance since his £47.

5 million move from Forest, especially considering the pressure of replacing Harry Kane and the controversy surrounding Forest's points deduction.

Brennan Johnson Tottenham Nottingham Forest Premier League Football

