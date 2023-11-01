Brendan Rodgers pinpoints 3 key Celtic recruitment points

Saints attacker Conor McMenamin headed the visitors in front in the seventh minute but returning Hoops midfielder David Turnbull levelled in the 18th minute with a fine strike before hitting the post with a penalty just before the half-hour mark.

The league leaders kept chipping away in the second half and eventually got their reward in the 83rd minute when South Korean attacker Oh Hyeon-gyu took a pass from fellow substitute Odin Thiago Holm and fired high past excellent Buddies goalkeeper Zach Hemming.He added: “Listen, it’s one of those ones – you know the game lasts 90 plus minutes so you trust your team.

“They’ve scored late goals already this season. It’s the make-up of this club to keep going and persevere.“I was really just pleased with the quality of the winning goal. We saw that at Motherwell when we got that winner (Matt O’Riley) late on.“The goal was terrific. Of course, you can never be sure but I trust the team that they will keep going until the end and when you do that opportunities will come.

“It’s part of the value of this team – that ability to keep going. When you bring in players you are always looking for players who have that resilience in their make-up. “It’s part of what you do when you recruit a player. When you play for a club like this one, there’s no choice – you keep fighting, you keep running and allow your quality to come through and that’s exactly what happened.

“We had a penalty and Kyogo (Furuhashi) had a chance as well. So we could have been more comfortable in the scoreline.Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Brendan Rodgers won't throw Celtic hero Forrest 'in the garbage'The Celtic boss reckons the club stalwart still has plenty to offer after turning back the clock at Easter Road last weekend

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Brendan Rodgers to cut quantity and add quality to CelticBrendan Rodgers discusses the need to trim down his bloated Celtic squad, and his desire to replace quantity with quality...

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Brendan Rodgers Gives Advice to Mikey Johnston as He Returns to Celtic TeamCeltic manager Brendan Rodgers discusses his advice to Mikey Johnston, who recently made his first appearance for the team in over 18 months. Rodgers praises Johnston's dedication to training and acknowledges his desire to establish himself as a starter.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Stephen Welsh returns to Celtic training to hand Brendan Rodgers injury boostThe 23-year-old has been out of action since August after he signed a new long term Parkhead deal.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Brendan Rodgers told Celtic transfer imperative with Shankland signingThe Irishman has been urged to target the talismanic Hearts forward for a January move.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Brendan Rodgers makes SPFL Celtic fixture plea for Champions LeagueThe Hoops boss reckons league chiefs must think of the greater good and do more to help Scottish sides in Europe.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »