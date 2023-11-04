Brendan Rodgers opens up on David Turnbull's Celtic future

Brendan Rodgers has opened up on David Turnbull's Celtic future beyond the summer as he admitted he is a player he wants to KEEP. The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer with no sign of any agreement on fresh extended terms at this stage. The Hoops boss says there has been talks between the club and his representatives but is unsure how it is placed. He knows the Scottish champions want to tie down the midfielder as he considers his next step

. Turnbull's game time has been limited with Celtic's midfield full of competition. He started the season under Rodgers but Reo Hatate claimed his position back but has now suffered an injury that will rule him out until after Christmas. The former Motherwell man got the nod against St Mirren midweek due to his 'goal threat' and he rewarded that faith with a stunning leveller. It could have been even better for the 24-year-old but his penalty struck the post in the first half before a brilliant follow-up save from Zach Hemming. READ MORE: Brendan Rodgers breaks silence on Green Brigade and Celtic board row as Hoops boss has his say READ MORE: Green Brigade hit back at Celtic ban with online statement as they claim board have 'shamed' club Rodgers is a fan of Turnbull but knows at his age he will want to be a starter and play week in, week ou

