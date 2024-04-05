Brendan Rodgers highlights 'the narrative' surrounding Celtic and Rangers

Managers creating something of a siege mentality among their players is nothing new, but it can be effective. As one of the most experienced coaches in the game, Brendan Rodgers knows this as much as anyone. At various points this season, the Celtic manager has pointedly referred to ‘the narrative’ surrounding his team, and ahead of the gargantuan game against Rangers that lies ahead this weekend, he also brought the narrative surrounding the Ibrox side into the equation too.
His side, he feels, have been consistently written off this term. Rangers, on the other hand, have been portrayed as the coming force. When Celtic went to Ibrox in early September for the first Old Firm fixture this season, there were indeed huge misgivings over their capacity to get a resul
Brendan Rodgers Celtic Rangers Narrative Siege Mentality Old Firm Fixture
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Brendan Rodgers learns Rangers fate after Celtic ban verdictBrendan Rodgers Celtic Scottish FA disciplinary hearing outcome revealed.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »