Brendan Rodgers delighted for Oh as he details extra work behind the scenes

Brendan Rodgers has expressed his delight for Oh Hyeon-gyu as he climbed off the bench to be Celtic's matchwinner against St Mirren.
The Hoops back-up striker has rarely been called upon with Kyogo Furuhashi the undisputed first choice but with the match level at 1-1 heading into the final 20 minutes, the Parkhead gaffer turned to the South Korean hitman in his search for a winner and he got just that as he superbly fired high into the net after an excellent flowing move with seven minutes to play in Glasgow's east end.
The strike completed a comeback win for the champions after suffering an early set back against Stephen Robinson's side. But the hosts weren't behind for long as David Turnbull netted a stunner before he missed a golden chance to double his tally and turn the game on its head as his penalty - awarded against Alex Gogic following a VAR review - crashed off the post.
The contest was heading for a share of the spoils and back to back dropped points for the Hoops until a stunning passing move ended at the feet of Oh who made no mistake with his big chance, much to the delight of Rodgers, who the striker embraced as part of his celebrations under the lights.
Speaking on Celtic TV, Rodgers said: "I thought our winning goal, our second goal was a fantastic football goal. You see the move and the way we worked the ball. Lovely quick combinations and I am so happy for Oh to get his goal. It was a very good finish. Really pleased with the three points and important win for us.