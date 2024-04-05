Brendan Rodgers comfortable with John Beaton officiating Old Firm match

Brendan Rodgers is ‘comfortable’ with John Beaton officiating Sunday’s Old Firm match, saying that he is one of the country’s most experienced referees. The Celtic manager landed a two-match ban recently with one game suspended after criticising Beaton publicly for his performance as a VAR official in his side’s defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle, branding the officiating ‘incompetent’ after Yang Hyun-jun was red carded and a penalty was awarded against Tomoki Iwata.
But Rodgers says that his comments about Beaton related exclusively to his performance on that day, rather than his overall competency as a referee, and that he can understand why the Scottish FA have given him the assignment of handling the crucial game at Ibrox. “For John to be given the game, these games are for the top referees, and I've always said that John Beaton is one of the top referees in the country,” Rodgers said.“My point , like I said before, was for that one gam
