Brendan Rodgers: Celtic aim to silence critics at Ibrox

Brendan Rodgers admits his Celtic team will head to Ibrox on Sunday to silence their critics - yet again. The Northern Irishman has conceded that the 'storyline' surrounding his side will differ from that of Rangers , despite both teams going into this weekend's derby with almost identical recent form. The 51-year-old insists this was the case back in September prior to the first encounter between the teams this season, when Kyogo scored as the champions ran out 1-0 winners at Ibrox .
Celtic lead the title race by a single point having played a game more, so there's plenty to play for on Sunday with the battle between Glasgow's big two set to go down to the wire. "I think it was a great lesson not only in football but in life," he told Sky Sports. "When we arrived in the game, individually and collectively we were written off in that game. Rangers were on the up, they were ready for us
Brendan Rodgers Celtic Ibrox Critics Rangers Derby Title Race Glasgow
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »