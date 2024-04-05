Brendan Rodgers: Celtic aim to silence critics at Ibrox

Brendan Rodgers admits his Celtic team will head to Ibrox on Sunday to silence their critics - yet again. The Northern Irishman has conceded that the 'storyline' surrounding his side will differ from that of Rangers , despite both teams going into this weekend's derby with almost identical recent form. The 51-year-old insists this was the case back in September prior to the first encounter between the teams this season, when Kyogo scored as the champions ran out 1-0 winners at Ibrox .

Celtic lead the title race by a single point having played a game more, so there's plenty to play for on Sunday with the battle between Glasgow's big two set to go down to the wire. "I think it was a great lesson not only in football but in life," he told Sky Sports. "When we arrived in the game, individually and collectively we were written off in that game. Rangers were on the up, they were ready for us

Brendan Rodgers Celtic Ibrox Critics Rangers Derby Title Race Glasgow

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Beaton is not Celtic bogeyman declares Brendan Rodgers amid Sfa ref spatThe Parkhead boss is facing an SFA charge following comments made about the performance of the VAR against Hearts.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Brendan Rodgers admits Celtic return has been his most challenging season everThe boss has opened up on the issues he has fielded at Parkhead with the title and Scottish Cup still on the agenda.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Brendan Rodgers shares Celtic plans for next season as he fires things upThe Irishman says he’s looking forward to rebuilding the squad with new players.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Judge Brendan Rodgers after four Celtic transfer windowsThe Livingston boss is a huge admirer of the Hoops gaffer and they will go head to head on the touchline in the Scottish Cup

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Hugh Keevins escalates his Celtic word choice about Brendan RodgersBrendan has gone from Janegate to Johngate over the course of successive weeks.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Brendan Rodgers not ‘long-term’ option for Celtic as board’s new sack stance emergesThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »