Breathtaking Penthouse with 360-Degree Views in Nottingham City Centre

This breathtaking penthouse offers 360-degree views across Nottingham city centre . The three-bedroom apartment spans across almost 3,000 sq ft, which includes a generous roof terrace off the kitchen. There is a private key-operated lift which goes directly into the apartment. There is a large open-plan living area and a quirky third-floor landing area which could be the ideal office space.

There are also three bathrooms and three reception rooms at the property, which is listed by Savills Nottingham with a guide price of £750,000. Each of the three bedrooms are doubles, and have ensuites. One of these ensuites also follows on to a sauna. There are exposed brick walls and a Velux window out in the formal dining room, and the kitchen and terrace is a great spot for entertaining. The kitchen has granite work surfaces and two islands, both with breakfast bar seating, as well as an electric oven and grill, fridge freezer, an induction hob, dishwasher and two sinks

Penthouse Nottingham City Centre Views Luxury Apartment Savills Roof Terrace Bedrooms Living Areas

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inside the classy penthouse apartment with 360 views of city centreThe property has been listed for £750,000

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Mattel Launches Expensive Xbox 360 Building KitMattel is releasing a block building kit that allows you to build a white Xbox 360 and controller at 3:4 scale. However, the price of the kit is more than double the cost of an actual Xbox 360. The Mega Microsoft Xbox 360 Video Game Console Building Set will be available in the UK on 15th April.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Nottingham MPs express concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deductionNottingham MPs have written to the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary expressing concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Capcom to delist Xbox 360 strategy game Age of Booty next weekAnother day, another Xbox delisting. Capcom has announced it is delisting Xbox 360 title Age of Booty from the Microsoft Store next week.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

World's biggest iceberg spins aroundA23a, which is more than twice the size of Greater London, does a 360-degree turn.

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: See All Of The Night’s Most Breathtaking DressesSee all of the most amazing dresses from the Oscars 2024, from Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Zendaya and more. Read more on Grazia.

Source: GraziaUK - 🏆 15. / 78 Read more »