Breakthrough Device for Type 1 Diabetes Patients Approved by Medical Chiefs

Medical chiefs have given the green light for the “biggest breakthrough since insulin” for patients with type 1 diabetes. It automatically tracks and controls blood sugar without the need for gut injections, by using a sensor and pump stuck to the skin. The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence recommended on Tuesday that patients be offered the device if they cannot control their glucose levels.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation called it “the biggest treatment breakthrough for type 1 diabetes since the discovery of insulin”. Karen Addington, CEO of the charity, said: “This makes Great Britain the first country in the world to make hybrid closed loop widely available as England and Wales follow the lead of Scotland, who approved it in 2022. It lifts the burden of living with type 1 diabetes, reducing the risk of potentially fatal high and low glucose levels and reduces the likelihood of long-term complications.” Traditionally patients have to do finger-prick blood tests or wear a sensor on their arm to track blood sugar, then inject themselves with insulin or eat more to reduce or increase it. The pump in a closed loop is linked directly to a skin sensor then calculates how much insulin is needed and delivers the precise amount to the body

