BREAKING: Police make second arrest in Moss Side murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of a 22-year-old graduate in Moss Side have made a second arrest.

Police believe a 'disturbance' had previously taken place between Mr Issa, his friend and two men. The two men fled the scene in a car.READ MORE: Shooting victim seen being rushed into car after horror gun attack outside venue

A 21-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of murder. The Manchester Evening News understands he remains in police custody. "We are continuing to appeal for any information, especially any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage you may have from Wednesday 25 October, please get in touch with us and know that any information will be dealt with the strictest of confidence. We understand that coming forward with information is nerve wracking, but we urge you to do the right thing so we can provide answers for Badri’s family. headtopics.com

"Alternatively, you can report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

