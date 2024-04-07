Break-in at Nottinghamshire bowls club

Police are investigating a break-in at a bowls club in Nottinghamshire . The windows of the bowls club house were smashed at Hickings Lane Recreation Ground in Stapleford. Photos of the damage show shattered glass on the floor inside the building, with bowls and jacks left lying on the grass outside. The incident, which took place on Tuesday (April 2) evening, was reported to Nottinghamshire Police.
Richard MacRae, independent councillor for Stapleford north, said: "All the windows got smashed, the members aren't happy at all. Get the latest news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp "It's been there a long time, since the 1930s, and is a really busy site. It's one of the biggest in Broxtowe, for people of all ages. We need to do all we can to keep it going." He said members were meeting at the building on Saturday (April 6) to assess the damage and see if anything has been stole
