Break-in at Nottinghamshire bowls club

Police are investigating a break-in at a bowls club in Nottinghamshire . The windows of the bowls club house were smashed at Hickings Lane Recreation Ground in Stapleford. Photos of the damage show shattered glass on the floor inside the building, with bowls and jacks left lying on the grass outside. The incident, which took place on Tuesday (April 2) evening, was reported to Nottinghamshire Police.

Richard MacRae, independent councillor for Stapleford north, said: "All the windows got smashed, the members aren't happy at all. Get the latest news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp "It's been there a long time, since the 1930s, and is a really busy site. It's one of the biggest in Broxtowe, for people of all ages. We need to do all we can to keep it going." He said members were meeting at the building on Saturday (April 6) to assess the damage and see if anything has been stole

Break-In Bowls Club Nottinghamshire Damage Investigation

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Six arrested after police raid Nottinghamshire flatA significant quantity of suspected Class A drugs was found inside the property

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottinghamshire Police put in special measures over handling of victims and investigationsNottinghamshire Police has been placed in special measures amid concern over the force’s ability to carry out effective investigations and support victims.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

The missing people Nottinghamshire police are currently looking forAnyone with information is asked to contact the force

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Police Hunt Launched After E-Cigarette Shop Raided in NottinghamshireA shop in a Nottinghamshire town was raided by e-cigarette thieves, prompting a police hunt. The burglars broke into The E-Cig Store in Front Street, Arnold, and stole products before fleeing the scene. Nottinghamshire Police is conducting an extensive investigation to locate the suspects and has appealed for witnesses or anyone approached to sell the stolen items.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

'Legendary' Nottinghamshire police trainer retires after 52 yearsThe retiring Bob Fox oversaw his final pass-out parade this week

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Plea to identify man after women report racial abuse in town centreNottinghamshire Police says a report was made of two women being racially abused in Worksop

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »