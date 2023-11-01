Brazilian GP storm threat as Lewis Hamilton involvement in Mercedes departure speculated

Wednesday’s F1 news round-up looks ahead to some of the biggest storylines of the day ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

With one eye on last weekend’s race in Mexico and also looking ahead to Brazil, check out all of Wednesday’s big F1 news headlines!Having won last year’s race in Brazil as Red Bull fumbled the ball, Mercedes’ best chance at pulling off a win in 2023 is likely this weekend’s event at Interlagos.

It’s prompted 2015 Le Mans LMP2 race winner Richard Bradley to speculate that some staff may lose their jobs quite quickly in 2024 if the situation isn’t reversed fast. “If you’ve gone down a path with a philosophy, unless you completely change the philosophy and then you’ve got all the issues that come with having to learn that, to be this bad at this stage they’re in quite big trouble. headtopics.com

“The rearrangement at Mercedes over the last two years, not saying Lewis was negative in any way in 2022, but there was a kind sobriety and restraint about the way he would speak,” he said. “That little quote I made was almost, was that in reference to Mike Elliott, or the engineers who want to go a different way from the kind of Red Bull path that Mercedes has now adopted.

With sources indicating to PlanetF1.com that a move to Red Bull is not on the cards, Slater also had an opinion on what Alonso might do next year – particularly since it’s been speculated Lawrence Stroll is considering selling up.“As far as I understand it, the appetite for Aston Martin to continue with Alonso is still pretty strong too, nor do I understand that there’s any prospect of Lawrence Stroll selling up and quitting either, which has been a popular line of online exploration. headtopics.com

Lewis Hamilton shares RB20 information with Mercedes building 'a great car'Could Mercedes' progress in 2024 be negated by Red Bull's gains? Read more ⮕

Major Mercedes departure announced, Lewis Hamilton mind games returnCheck out all of Tuesday's main F1 news headlines in our daily round-up! Read more ⮕

Wild Brazilian Grand Prix weather could scupper Mercedes final win chanceCould the changeable weather conditions at Interlagos end Mercedes' hopes of avoiding a winless F1 2023 season? Read more ⮕

Hamilton admits ‘big changes’ still needed with Mercedes ‘mirroring last year'Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes are currently “mirroring what we did last year” and still require “some real big changes” to compete with Red Bull in F1 2024. Read more ⮕

Sky F1 reporter speculates over Lewis Hamilton involvement in Mike Elliott swapMike Elliott has since made a shock exit from Mercedes... Read more ⮕

Wolff divulges Hamilton’s true verdict on Mercedes’ upgraded W14 Toto Wolff has made public Lewis Hamilton’s true feelings about the state of Mercedes’ upgraded 2023 F1 car. Read more ⮕