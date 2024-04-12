Brawl Erupts at Grand National Ladies' Day with Racegoers Throwing Punches

A huge brawl broke out at the Grand National Ladies' Day with racegoers throwing punches at each other in front of stunned onlookers. The shocking scenes were witnessed on the second day of the Grand National festival at Aintree when a group of young men fought with each other in the middle of a huge crowd. Astonishing pictures from the racecourse show a suited man with blood around his mouth seemingly lining up a punch on another man, who is holding up his hand reports Wales Online.

A second photo shows a man hit another in the side of the head while others grapple on the floor behind them. A third shows several men engaged in the scuffle. The shocking scenes are not uncommon as there have been several outbreaks of drunken violence among a small minority of the crowd at Aintree in recent years. In December, footage emerged of punters punching and kicking each other in front of security guards at the racecourse. Away from the violence, thousands of racing fans descended on the racecourse for one of the most famous days in the sport's calendar. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. Racegoers pulled out all the spots as they showed off their remarkable hats and brightly coloured dresses while enjoying the actio

