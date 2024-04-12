Brawl Breaks Out at Ladies Day at Aintree

A brawl broke out between a group of young men at Ladies Day at Aintree . Eight men have been arrested for offences including affray and assault. Shocking photos show the violent incidents during the event.

Ladies Day Aintree Brawl Young Men Arrested Violence Photos

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What time is the Grand National? Race times, dates and scheduleGrand National 2024 racecards at Aintree for Opening Day, Ladies Day and Grand National Day

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Eight People Arrested After Fighting at Aintree Ladies' DayEight people were arrested after a fight broke out at Aintree Ladies' Day. Four men were arrested on suspicion of affray and two men were held on suspicion of assault. Another man was detained on suspicion of a drug offence and an eighth man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly. Three drones were also seized. Merseyside Police has warned of dealing with any criminal activity at the racecourse.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Second horse dies on Ladies Day at Aintree RacecoursePikar suffered a fatal fall

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Meet the women crowned Style Award winners at Aintree Ladies DayClaire Illingworth and Ainsley Briscoe and Sally Ann Morgan were crowned the style winners for Ladies Day 2024

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Aintree racegoers enjoy Ladies Day – but fighting breaks outMerseyside Police said three men had been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Aintree racegoers enjoy Ladies Day – but fighting breaks outMerseyside Police said three men had been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »