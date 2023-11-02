HEAD TOPICS

Braves open as 2024 World Series favorites, followed by Dodgers: What are the Rangers odds to repeat?

The Atlanta Braves were a bust this postseason, but are the favorites to win next year’s World Series. The Braves opened with +650 odds to win the 2024 title on BetMGM. After winning 104 games, the franchise’s most regular season wins since 1998, the Braves fell in four games to the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.

The two teams that met in the American League Championship Series are next in the odds. The have +900 odds to win it all in 2024 while are given +1000 odds to repeat. Next up are the Phillies (+1100), (+1600), (+1600), (+1600), (+1600) and (+1600). As for just making it to the World Series, the Braves (+300), Dodgers (+380), Phillies (+500) and Padres (+800) are the favorites to win the National League.

