Brave Scots Man Helps Kids with Crohn's Disease

Brave Scots man who struggled after getting a stoma as a teen now dedicates his life to helping kids living with Crohn's and the challenges that come with the illness. Brendan Duffy from Paisley was rushed to hospital when he was ten years old after becoming seriously unwell and dropping to just 3 stone eventually getting diagnosed with Crohn's disease.
The now 24-year-old has struggled with his mental health while coming to terms with the big lifestyle changes that came with major surgery and procedures and tried to take his own life when he was 18. Following years of therapy, Brandon now works with a charity supporting other kids going through the same journey he did. Speaking to Glasgow Live, Brandon said: "It started in 2009 when I was 10 years old and I first fell ill. Back then, IBD was thought to be an old person’s disease. "So I was being tested for ebola, swine flu, mad cow disease, you name it, I was tested for it. It was just because my symptoms were really extreme - I was passing blood in my stool and passing ou
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »