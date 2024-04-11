Bradley Walsh's Hilarious Gladiators Clip from the 90s Resurfaces

A hilarious Gladiators clip from the 90s has resurfaced revealing none other than Bradley Walsh transforming into one of the “superhumans” himself. But after a series of challenges testing strength and endurance, it was Marie-Louise Nicholson and Finlay Anderson who were crowned the winners. The Contenders taking part this year battled it out for weeks against 16 Gladiators , including Legend, Fury and Diamond.

But how did Bradley get on when he appeared on the show back in the day during its original broadcast from 1992 to 2000? In a newly uploaded YouTube clip, The Chase star appears alongside Wolf (Michael Van Wijk) during the 1997 special ‘celebrities vs jockeys’. As Bradley enters the ring with his long blonde hair, he strips off his clothes before revealing his skin-tight pink outfit and “flesh-coloured tights”. When reaching the top of the game stand, he exclaimed: “Ladies and gentlemen, I am the new girl Gladiator Crumpet.” However, after introducing his teammate “the Warrior”, the 63-year-old soon climbs back down the ladder before having a quick chat with former host Ulrika Jonsson. Reacting to the comical throwback clip, some people gave Bradley quite the compliment. “Brad really suits the colour pink,” added another. Speaking about his new role, someone wrote: “25 years later, he goes on to present the show with his son

Bradley Walsh Gladiators 90S Clip Superhumans Challenges Pink Outfit Throwback

