Bradford secure victory over Gills

A top-six finish is not technically out of the question for Bradford themselves, although it still appears unlikely despite their victory over the Gills . It was not a vintage performance from the hosts, although was a considerable improvement upon what fans were watching for most of March. The game was fittingly decided by Brad Halliday , who struck the only goal of the game on his 100th appearance for the Bantams .

The hosts started brightly and Andy Cook found himself one-on-one with Jake Turner within three minutes of the first whistle. Calum Kavanagh pounced on a loose ball when Bobby Pointon was thwarted before feeding Cook, although the forward was denied at close range. Bradford’s attacking intent was clear early on and Bobby Pointon was the next to try his luck, sending a shot whistling past the post from around 25 yards out. The brightness of Bradford’s start, however, dimmed as the first half progresse

Bradford Victory Gills Goal Brad Halliday Appearance Bantams

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Yorkshire Post / 🏆 39. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Halliday shuts 'mental' Rangers postponement demand downCraig from Falkirk wanted Rangers given the three points - but Halliday simply wasn't having it.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Brits reveal what they think aliens really look likeIt has both a nose and gills.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Lorry smashes into learner driver in dramatic dashcam footageIan Halliday 'didn’t notice stationary traffic' and caused a multi-car crash

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Plan to build one of the biggest hydrogen fuelling sites in country in Bradford is approvedOne of the biggest hydrogen refuelling stations in the country can be built in Bradford after plans for a gas site in the city were approved.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Halfway House, Bradford: Derelict Yorkshire pub could be replaced with housing instead of car garageA derelict pub could be replaced with housing, rather than a garage, when it is demolished.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »