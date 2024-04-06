Bradford secure victory over Gills

A top-six finish is not technically out of the question for Bradford themselves, although it still appears unlikely despite their victory over the Gills . It was not a vintage performance from the hosts, although was a considerable improvement upon what fans were watching for most of March. The game was fittingly decided by Brad Halliday , who struck the only goal of the game on his 100th appearance for the Bantams .
The hosts started brightly and Andy Cook found himself one-on-one with Jake Turner within three minutes of the first whistle. Calum Kavanagh pounced on a loose ball when Bobby Pointon was thwarted before feeding Cook, although the forward was denied at close range. Bradford’s attacking intent was clear early on and Bobby Pointon was the next to try his luck, sending a shot whistling past the post from around 25 yards out. The brightness of Bradford’s start, however, dimmed as the first half progresse
