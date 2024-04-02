Bradford City to Appoint David Sharpe as Head of Recruitment

Bradford City are set to appoint former Mansfield and Wigan chief David Sharpe as their new head of recruitment. The 32-year-old has been out of football since leaving his role as Mansfield’s chief executive last summer (2023). Sharpe spent three-and-a-half years as Wigan Athletic chairman after his grandfather Dave Whelan stepped down in 2015, leaving in November 2018. During his time at the helm, the north-west side won two League One titles and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.
The transfer guru then oversaw the sale of Wigan to the Hong Kong-based International Entertainment Corporation before taking the director of football job at Mansfield in 2020. Sharpe was then promoted to the role of chief executive at the One Call Stadium just five months later, before leaving the club last summer (2023). Mansfield have since become a force in League Two and are well-placed to secure promotion to the third tier this season
