Brad Pitt hits back after adopted son's explosive Instagram post

Brad Pitt appeared to hit back last night after his adopted son branded the Hollywood actor a 'world class a**hole' and 'f***ing awful human' in an explosive Instagram post. Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, called his father a 'terrible and despicable person' who makes his four youngest children 'tremble in fear' in an explosive rant posted to social media for Father's Day 2020.

Now, as the contents of the three-year-old post have been made public, sources close to Pitt claimed that the 59-year-old finds it 'depressing to see this dragged up'. The insider told The Sun: 'It's frustrating to see Brad being painted as some kind of ''bad person'' when it's far from the truth.' The source added that Pitt has 'great respect' for each one of his children and says it 'speaks volumes' that he 'chooses to keep a dignified silence' about the situatio





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brad Pitt's adopted son Pax Thien criticizes him in viral Instagram postAn Instagram post in which Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's adopted son Pax Thien criticizes his father and accuses him of making his four youngest children 'tremble in fear' has surfaced online. The post, written on Father's Day 2020, expresses anger towards Brad and claims that he has made their lives a constant hell. Pax also accuses Brad of lacking consideration and empathy towards his youngest siblings. The post has gone viral, prompting a closer look into Pax Thien's history and his strained relationship with his father.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Details shared from F1 drivers’ briefing as a Brad Pitt movie update discussedF1 drivers have been shown some of the earliest footage from the much-anticipated Brad Pitt movie about their sport, Ted Kravitz reports.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Details shared from F1 drivers’ briefing as a Brad Pitt movie update discussedF1 drivers have been shown some of the earliest footage from the much-anticipated Brad Pitt movie about their sport, Ted Kravitz reports.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Brad Pitt Channels Tyler Durden at F1 Grand Prix in Las VegasBrad Pitt arrived at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, looking like he stepped off the set of Fight Club. He channeled his bad boy character Tyler Durden with his outfit and hairstyle. Brad has been a regular at F1 tracks while filming the racing drama Apex.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

More to come from TNS striker Brad Young insists Craig HarrisonCraig Harrison says Brad Young will only get better following his hat-trick in The New Saints’ 6-2 Cymru Premier victory at Barry Town United.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Jacob Elordi reveals his first celebrity crush was Brad Pitt after watching hunk in Troy: 'That's a...Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Brian Cox, Saffron Burrows, Brendan Gleeson, Rose Byrne and Peter O'Toole star in 2004's Troy trailer. The epic adventure film was directed by Wolfgang Petersen.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »