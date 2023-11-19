Brad Pitt Channels Tyler Durden at F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas

Brad Pitt arrived at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, channeling his iconic character Tyler Durden from Fight Club. He sported sandy blonde short hair, a fitted jacket, and tinted sunglasses, looking every inch the matinee idol. Brad has been a regular at F1 tracks while filming the racing drama Apex.





Details shared from F1 drivers' briefing as a Brad Pitt movie update discussed
F1 drivers have been shown some of the earliest footage from the much-anticipated Brad Pitt movie about their sport, Ted Kravitz reports.

