Brad Lyons stays positive in his battle back from long term injury

Brad Lyons says embracing the challenges helped his stay positive in his battle back from long term injury. The Northern Ireland international is closing in on a return to the Kilmarnock team after three months out with a torn meniscus . Lyons admitted it has been a "frustrating" time following the injury picked up against Dundee before Christmas, but he celebrated his imminent return by penning a new deal with Killie until 2026, as he bids to help their push for European football.

"At the start you just need to come to terms with it," Lyons told the club website when asked about the challenges of suffering a long-term injury. "Yes you're frustrated and angry, you don't want to be injured, but there's no point being negative because it's not going to help or make the injury better sooner. Read next: What channel is Glentoran vs Linfield on? TV and live stream info for Irish Premiership clash "You might as well be positive and embrace the challenge of getting bac

