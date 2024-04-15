Brad Friedel urges Aaron Ramsdale to leave Arsenal

Brad Friedel believes Aaron Ramsdale needs to leave Arsenal Brad Friedel has urged Aaron Ramsdale to leave Arsenal this summer and explained why Mikel Arteta favours fellow goalkeeper David Raya . Ramsdale was Arteta’s No. 1 last season and helped Arsenal challenge for the Premier League title, proving his critics wrong to impress for the Gunners following a £30m move from Sheffield United.

That really separated him from Aaron Ramsdale and with the way Arsenal play that might be the tipping point of why they prefer Raya. ‘Listen, there’s going to come a time where they are going to have to let Ramsdale go. If Raya is the long-term number one, they’ll have to let Ramsdale go. ‘I think the stats back Arsenal’s faith in Raya and that’s fine, but Ramsdale is too good to be sitting on the bench.

