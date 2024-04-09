BPerfect Launches New Collection in Collaboration with Katie Daley

BPerfect has launched their new collection in partnership with make-up artist Katie Daley . The collection includes a range of shades in loose powder and application tools for setting the base of any make-up look.

The Loose powder promises a flawless finish and includes key ingredients to keep the skin matte and absorb excess oil. The product applied smoothly and felt weightless.

Bperfect Katie Daley Make-Up Collection Loose Powder Application Tools Flawless Finish Matte Skin Shine Control Weightless

