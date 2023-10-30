BP Moortown Service Station: Leeds filling station set to undergo major refurbishment and expansion

BP Moortown Service Station has been granted full permission from Leeds City Council to go ahead with plans including the demolition of the station’s convenience store and the addition of three new filling pump islands and a new car wash. The application, which was approved on October 23, 2023, outlines the plans to demolish the existing NISA building in order to free up space for necessary improvements to the forecourt.

ADS Designs wrote in a Design and Access Statement on behalf of Valli Forecourts: “This design and access statement is submitted in support of a full planning application, for the demolition of existing convenience store to facilitate expansion and alteration of existing forecourt area of filling station, including 3 additional pump islands with associated canopy extension, additional parking spaces, relocation of a drive thru car wash and jet wash bays.

