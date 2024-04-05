Boyband's Summer Hits Tour to Feature Special Guest Lemar

The chart-topping boyband are bringing their Summer Hits tour to the Yorkshire coast on Thursday July 11 and it is announced today they will be joined on the night by very special guest Lemar . Tickets are on sale now from scarboroughopenairtheatre.
com One of the most successful male British solo artists of the last two decades Lemar has enjoyed considerable chart success in the UK and Ireland releasing 10 top 20 singles, seven of which peaked in the top 10, and selling more than two million albums. Lemar is a double Brit Award and triple MOBO Award winner who has worked with many of music’s greats, from Lionel Richie to Justin Timberlake, Mary J Blige, Beyonce and Mariah Carey. Last year Lemar released his 7th studio album Page In My Heart and he is currently starring alongside Beverley Knight in Sister Act in the West En
Boyband Summer Hits Tour Yorkshire Coast Special Guest Lemar Chart Success Albums Brit Award MOBO Award Music
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »