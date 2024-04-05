Boyband's Summer Hits Tour to Feature Special Guest Lemar

The chart-topping boyband are bringing their Summer Hits tour to the Yorkshire coast on Thursday July 11 and it is announced today they will be joined on the night by very special guest Lemar . Tickets are on sale now from scarboroughopenairtheatre.

com One of the most successful male British solo artists of the last two decades Lemar has enjoyed considerable chart success in the UK and Ireland releasing 10 top 20 singles, seven of which peaked in the top 10, and selling more than two million albums. Lemar is a double Brit Award and triple MOBO Award winner who has worked with many of music’s greats, from Lionel Richie to Justin Timberlake, Mary J Blige, Beyonce and Mariah Carey. Last year Lemar released his 7th studio album Page In My Heart and he is currently starring alongside Beverley Knight in Sister Act in the West En

Boyband Summer Hits Tour Yorkshire Coast Special Guest Lemar Chart Success Albums Brit Award MOBO Award Music

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Yorkshire Post / 🏆 39. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Very special guest Lemar to join JLS for summer dateMulti-award-winning singer-songwriter Lemar will join JLS when they headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

You could win £100 of Pimm's this summer to offset summer rainThe brand has launched a new Pimm'surance campaign against the British weather

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Boyband icon reveals joyous baby news after 'heartbreaking losses'The couple shared on Instagram 'after enduring heartbreaking losses and navigating the challenges of IVF, we're overjoyed to share that we're expecting our second child together!'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Boyband icon reveals joyous baby news after 'heartbreaking losses'The couple shared on Instagram 'after enduring heartbreaking losses and navigating the challenges of IVF, we're overjoyed to share that we're expecting our second child together!'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Watch horrifying moment Bridgerton’s Ruby Barker BREAKS her arm in horror climbing accident...Bridgerton fans shocked as noughties pop legend Lemar appears in Queen Charlotte spin-off

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Eighties pop icons unrecognisable forty years after huge chart hits, bitter band split and surprise reunion...Eighties pop icons unrecognisable forty years after huge chart hits, bitter band split and surprise reunion

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »