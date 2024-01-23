Boy George: The Gig That Changed My Life

Boy George has been a fixture of the British music scene since his arrival in 1982. As part of the band Culture Club, his androgynous look and love of the spotlight made him an instant sensation. He’s released 15 albums (with Culture Club and as a solo artist), had number one singles all over the world, been a judge on The Voice and released three memoirs. And he’s not done yet.

In this episode of, he tells John Wilson about the gig that changed his life, Andy Warhol’s rudeness and how he’s had enough of apologising. Here are nine things we learned.Growing up in South London in the 1960s, Boy George, aka George O’Dowd, wanted to be a performer from a very early age. “It started when I was a kid singing at the local old people’s home,” he says. “I used to go and do Roll Out The Barrel, and My Old Man’s A Dustman.” He grew up with parents who were naturally creative but didn’t fully express it. “My mum could cook anything, make anything,” he says. And his dad could sing. But he says his father stifled a lot of his mother’s creativity. “Nothing got in her way, except my da





