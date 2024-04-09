Boy denies murder of teenager stabbed on New Year's Eve

A boy has denied murdering a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death with a hunting knife as he watched the fireworks on New Year's Eve . He pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of an offensive weapon. Murder suspect arrested after mum, 27, knifed to death in front of her baby. He was part of a 'large gathering on New Year’s Eve and some sort of altercation arose and the allegation is he stabbed Harry Pitman', it was said.

Unfolded 'within yards of emergency services including police officers' who had been attending the event. Harry's grandad previously described Harry as a 'cheeky chappy' with 'bright ginger hair he wore like a badge of honour'. Speaking outside his home in Tottenham, Philip Woolveridge, 59, said: 'I can't express how devastated we are as a family. Jordan North breaks silence on Radio 1 exit & says why he quit for Capital FM. 'Moving forward is going to be a slow process. I just cannot believe he's no longer here. I'm angry. I'm very angry. 'He was really funny. Growing up, we looked after the children for a while and he was like Velcro to me. He was a lovely child. He was a fun-loving child, always laughing and joking

Boy Murder Teenager Stabbed New Year's Eve Hunting Knife Fireworks Gathering Altercation Emergency Services Victim Family

