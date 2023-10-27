Boy, 17, charged after 'offensive chants' about the death of Sir Bobby Charlton at Manchester City

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a public order offence after chants about the death of Sir Bobby Charlton at Manchester City’s home game against Brighton on Saturday, police said.

Greater Manchester Police said it had investigated footage taken at the match on the day of Sir Bobby's death. The force added the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed with conditions to not appear at any regulated football matches.GMP said a 14-year-old boy who was voluntarily interviewed in connection with the incident will be dealt with out of court.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…

Read more:

itvnews »

Sir Bobby Charlton: Boy, 17, charged over Manchester City chantsA boy is charged over chants about the Manchester United legend at a Manchester City match. Read more ⮕

Sir Bobby Charlton: Boy, 17, charged over Manchester City chantsA boy is charged over chants about the Manchester United legend at a Manchester City match. Read more ⮕

Sir Bobby Charlton: Manchester City ban two minors over 'vile' chant about Manchester United legendManchester City have identified and banned two fans for 'vile' chants about the death of Sir Bobby Charlton. Read more ⮕

Manchester United greats send condolences after passing of Sir Bobby CharltonThe legendary Sir Bobby Charlton passed away last weekend and Man United are paying their tributes this week. Read more ⮕

Pep Guardiola condemns Manchester City fans who chanted about Sir Bobby CharltonTwo people, both minors, chanted during City’s match against Brighton last weekend, soon after the Manchester United great’s death was announced. Read more ⮕

Pep Guardiola condemns Manchester City fans who chanted about Sir Bobby CharltonTwo people, both minors, chanted during City’s match against Brighton last weekend, soon after the Manchester United great’s death was announced. Read more ⮕