Boy, 10, from Shrewsbury finally leads Liverpool out three years after Covid heartbreak

A 10-year-old Liverpool fan from Shrewsbury left "heartbroken" when Covid ruined his chance of walking on the hallowed turf of Anfield, has finally fulfilled his dream.

Thomas Phipps had been chosen to be Liverpool's mascot for the day when they took on Bournemouth in 2020 - the last league game the side played before sport was stopped for lockdown.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: ShropshireStar »

Shrewsbury man harassed woman three times in nine days despite being banned from contacting herA man who harassed a woman three times in nine days despite being banned from contacting her will face sentence next month. Read more ⮕

Shrewsbury relief road decision due today more than two years after plan submittedCouncillors are today finally set to take a decision on Shrewsbury's controversial North West Relief Road – more than two-and-a-half years after the application was submitted. Read more ⮕

Shrewsbury School star Theo Wylie targeting an England World Cup callCricket star Theo Wylie is set to fly out to India this week with his England under-19 team-mates as they begin preparations for the World Cup in January. Read more ⮕

Shrewsbury North West Relief Road plans to go before Shropshire Council’s Northern planning committee todayShropshire Council’s Northern planning committee is set to meet today to consider the planning application for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road. Read more ⮕

Dave Edwards: Chey Dunkley’s early dismissal meant Shrewsbury were done forLosing a player as influential as Chey Dunkley so early into a game was always going to have a knock-on effect. Read more ⮕

Police close Shrewsbury road after reports of house fireA road was closed in Shrewsbury as emergency services attended an 'active crime scene'. Read more ⮕