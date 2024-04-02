Boxing Videos

Rising heavyweight star, Clarke is hoping to cement his name at world level alongside Joshua and Fury in the future, and he certainly put his name in the spotlight on Easter weekend after an epic draw with Fabio Wardley at London's O2 arena.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke: Defeat to Wardley would devastate Clarke, says Johnny NelsonJohnny Nelson explains why he believes that losing would hurt Frazer Clarke more than Fabio Wardley

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Fabio Wardley sends warning to Frazer Clarke as Olympian shoulders the weight of amateur boxing sceneOlympian vs white-collar fighter? Fabio Wardley has vowed to tarnish Frazer Clarke's amateur upbringing when the pair meet at the O2 Arena.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Boxing in 2024: Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke, Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and much moreA series of major events is coming up live on Sky Sports

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Boxing in 2024: Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke, Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and much moreA series of major events is coming up live on Sky Sports

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Francis Ngannou 'not done' with boxing despite heavy Anthony Joshua defeatMMA fighter Francis Ngannou says he intends to continue in boxing despite a heavy loss to Anthony Joshua on Friday.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Frazer Clarke kisses Norwich badge in front of Fabio Wardley and angry Ipswich supportersFrazer Clarke and Fabio Wardley will go head-to-head in a huge British heavyweight encounter at London's O2 Arena in March, and Clarke took the opportunity to kiss the Norwich badge in a Delia Smith-style stunt at a face-off with Ipswich fan, Wardley.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »