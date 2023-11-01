Bournemouth vs Liverpool - final score, goals, highlights and reaction

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw live updates, stream, start time, next round dates and ball numbers as Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle discover fixturesEverton team news, line-ups, latest score, goals, TV channel, kick-off time and commentary stream for their Carabao Cup tie against Burnley at Goodison ParkLiverpool player ratings from Ian Doyle after the 2-1 win away to Bournemouth in the Carabao CupLiverpool target Andre Trindade will compete in the Copa Libertadores final on...
Carabao Cup quarter-final draw live updates, stream, start time, next round dates and ball numbers as Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle discover fixturesEverton team news, line-ups, latest score, goals, TV channel, kick-off time and commentary stream for their Carabao Cup tie against Burnley at Goodison ParkDarwin Nunez is about to unleash Liverpool potential as full-time actions speak for themselvesFootball League...
Carabao Cup quarter-final draw live updates, stream, start time, next round dates and ball numbers as Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle discover fixturesEverton team news, line-ups, latest score, goals, TV channel, kick-off time and commentary stream for their Carabao Cup tie against Burnley at Goodison ParkCarabao Cup quarter-final draw live updates, stream, start time, next round dates and ball numbers as Liverpool, Everton and other sides learn EFL opponentsLiverpool player ratings... headtopics.com