Bournemouth vs Liverpool - final score, goals, highlights and reaction

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw live updates, stream, start time, next round dates and ball numbers as Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle discover fixturesEverton team news, line-ups, latest score, goals, TV channel, kick-off time and commentary stream for their Carabao Cup tie against Burnley at Goodison ParkLiverpool player ratings from Ian Doyle after the 2-1 win away to Bournemouth in the Carabao CupLiverpool target Andre Trindade will compete in the Copa Libertadores final on...

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw live updates, stream, start time, next round dates and ball numbers as Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle discover fixturesEverton team news, line-ups, latest score, goals, TV channel, kick-off time and commentary stream for their Carabao Cup tie against Burnley at Goodison ParkDarwin Nunez is about to unleash Liverpool potential as full-time actions speak for themselvesFootball League...

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw live updates, stream, start time, next round dates and ball numbers as Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle discover fixturesEverton team news, line-ups, latest score, goals, TV channel, kick-off time and commentary stream for their Carabao Cup tie against Burnley at Goodison ParkCarabao Cup quarter-final draw live updates, stream, start time, next round dates and ball numbers as Liverpool, Everton and other sides learn EFL opponentsLiverpool player ratings... headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EchoWhatsOn »

We simulated Bournemouth vs Liverpool to predict Carabao Cup clashLiverpool face Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. So we simulated the last-16 clash to predict the final score. Read more ⮕

Bournemouth boss makes honest Liverpool admission ahead of Carabao Cup clashBournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has spoken about the challenge his side can expect against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night Read more ⮕

Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction, lineups and odds for Carabao Cup fixtureThe Reds will be hoping to progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup - a competition they last won in 2022 Read more ⮕

Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool | Carabao Cup fourth round highlightsBournemouth 1-2 Liverpool Read more ⮕

Liverpool starting XI line-up confirmed as Jurgen Klopp makes eight changesJurgen Klopp has named his XI for Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup Read more ⮕

Darwin Nunez is about to unleash potential as full-time actions speak volumesReport from Ian Doyle after Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup Read more ⮕