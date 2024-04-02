Bournemouth continue unbeaten run with win against Crystal Palace

Bournemouth's impressive run continued as substitute Justin Kluivert's goal against Crystal Palace earned his team a fourth win in five games. Kluivert fired beyond Dean Henderson after fellow substitute Antoine Semenyo out-muscled David Ozoh to tee-up his team-mate for the goal. The game, played in wet and windy conditions, looked to be heading for a goalless conclusion at Vitality Stadium.

Philip Billing had a header tipped on to the bar by Henderson while at the other end Eberechi Eze's goal celebrations were cut short by an offside flag after the Palace player had finished from six yards. Bournemouth find themselves in an unfamiliar but very welcome position of being all but safe eight games from the end of Andoni Iraola's impressive first season in charge

