Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool: Nunez scores winner to send Klopp’s side into Carabao Cup last eight

The in-form Uruguay forward had been on the pitch for just 10 minutes when he collected a pass from fellow replacement Trent Alexander-Arnold and unleashed a thunderous finish into the top right corner.

Parity lasted just six minutes as Nunez’s third goal in as many games emphatically earned the nine-time winners a place in the last eight to ensure an entertaining fourth-round tie would not be settled by the jeopardy of a penalty shoot-out.

The recalled Kluivert was twice denied by Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, while the unmarked Ryan Christie wastefully side-footed wide following Antoine Semenyo’s cut-back. Bournemouth boss Iraola said pre-match his side faced a “big challenge” but also had a “big chance” to reach the next round. headtopics.com

Salah nodded narrowly wide as Liverpool threatened to extend their lead before Semenyo sliced past the right post at the other end and substitute Marcus Tavernier tested Kelleher from distance.Another Scott corner caused problems for the visitors’ static defence, leaving the unmarked Kluivert with a simple headed finish to claim his first goal in English football.

