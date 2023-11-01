Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool | Carabao Cup fourth round highlights

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkySportsNews »

We simulated Bournemouth vs Liverpool to predict Carabao Cup clashLiverpool face Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. So we simulated the last-16 clash to predict the final score. Read more ⮕

Bournemouth boss makes honest Liverpool admission ahead of Carabao Cup clashBournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has spoken about the challenge his side can expect against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night Read more ⮕

Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction, lineups and odds for Carabao Cup fixtureThe Reds will be hoping to progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup - a competition they last won in 2022 Read more ⮕

Liverpool starting XI line-up confirmed as Jurgen Klopp makes eight changesJurgen Klopp has named his XI for Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea learn potential opponentsLive updates from Carabao Cup quarter-final draw with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal hoping to be in the pot. Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup quarter-finals draw LIVE - Start time, stream, Everton and Liverpool ball numbersCarabao Cup quarter-final draw live updates, stream, start time and ball numbers as Everton and Liverpool hope to be in the hat Read more ⮕