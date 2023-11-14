Bouchon: The Perfect Marriage of Cosy Dining and High End Restaurants

I love going out for a meal, it is one of my favourite things but I am quite fussy. And I make no excuses for that. That doesn't mean I only enjoy super expensive and swanky places, it just means I like value for money and that includes a business that knows what it is doing and clearly loves it. For me, that was Bouchon. In my opinion, it was the perfect marriage of cosy dining and high end restaurants.
It wasn't pretentious while at the same time didn't treat its customers like they didn't know what a good meal looked like. READ MORE: Liverpool city centre restaurant issues statement as it closes due to 'robber barons' READ MORE:'Titanic' mansion open to public for first time since 1882 The food was perfect - and I do not say that often - and the atmosphere was exactly what you would want for an intimate evening chatting with friends, holding your partner's hand across the table or celebrating with famil
