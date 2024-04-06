Bottles of Vimto Recalled Due to Incorrect Labeling

Bottles of Vimto have been recalled as customers were issued with a warning. Nichols plc has recalled Vimto Original products because the bottles have been wrongly labelled with a ‘No Added Sugar ’ statement. The 500ml bottles have been recalled due to them being labelled with a ‘No Added Sugar ’ statement when, in fact, the product within the bottles contains added sugar . This makes the product a potential risk to consumers who need to manage their sugar intake.

The warning issued by the Food Standards Agency reads: 'If you have bought the above products and need to manage your sugar intake, please do not drink them. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.' READ MORE Morrisons makes major change that will affect all stores six-days a week The products that are affected are the 500ml ‘Love The Taste’ Promotional Pack versions of Vimto Original. Those with a batch code of 4051 and 4052 with a best before date of October 2024 have been recalle

