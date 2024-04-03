Botswana offers 20,000 wild elephants to Germany

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi offers to send 20,000 wild elephants to Germany in response to the German Green Party's campaign to ban trophy imports. Masisi argues that if Germany wants to promote coexistence with elephants, they should accept this gift.

